Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Sunday lashed out at rebel leaders saying they were leading luxurious lives in Europe and the innocent people of Balochistan were being killed as a part of their evil agenda in the name of so-called freedom of rights.

The chief minister said their vested interests would not be allowed to succeed.

Sanaullah Zehri – who is also the provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – was addressing the death anniversary of Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo held under the aegis of National Party (NP) in Quetta, where State Minister and NP President Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, ex-chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Senator Kabir Muhammad Shahi and other party leaders were present.

Nawab Sanaulllah, paying rich tributes to late Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo for his democratic struggle, said the affairs grappling the province at the moment would never reach to such edge if the philosophy of Bizenjo was espoused with.

The late leader had always preferred peace and democratic struggle and strived for getting rights of Baloch people through dialogue, CM was was of the view.

Slamming the so-called separatists, the chief minister regretted that they had used the Baloch youth as fuel for their ulterior designs and kept Balochistan backward for 15 years in this way.

Zehri, without naming anyone, ridiculed those who were claiming advent of NATO’s tanks into Balochistan, were now arriving back into Quetta through planes.

Under Quetta package, he said, millions of rupees had been allocated for the development of Sariab Road area and to provide all basic amenities ranging from roads to gas, electricity to sewerage system and best healthcare facilities.

Mir Asil Khan Bizenjo, Dr Malik Baloch and other party leaders also addressed on the occasion.