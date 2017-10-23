Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected the bail appeals of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon and other suspects in Information Ministry corruption case.

According to details, Chief Justice of SHC has ordered to arrest Memon and 13 other suspects. The NAB will arrest them once they will come out of premises of the court, media reported.

The case of Rs 5.76billion corruption in Information Ministry of Sindh is underway against all these individuals. Memon was former Provincial Information Minister.