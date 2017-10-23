The students of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad restarted after the police arrested more then 50 students today.

According to details, the university opened after 17 days on Friday in result of university's decision of 10 percent hike in the fee.

While talking to media on Thursday, the university administration told media that negotiations between university and student organisations have remained successful hence classes will be resumed from Monday.

Despite the announcement and protest conclusion by other five other student councils, the Baloch council stated that it will continue its protest in democratic manner.

Earlier today, however, the Baloch council tried to stop university buses and close the classes. Upon the police came into action and arrests were made resulting in the protests again.