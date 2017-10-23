BAHAWALNAGAR:-A teenage girl was seriously injured after being attacked with acid by a cousin in the wee hours of Sunday. Police said that the accused, angry over rejection of his marriage proposal, barged into house of maternal aunt in Haroonabad, and threw acid on his cousin sleeping in the courtyard of her house along with other family members. The culprit fled the scene after committing the crime. The 16-year-old girl sustained critical burns in the acid attack and was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in critical condition.