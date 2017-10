US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is arriving in Islamabad on Tuesday (October 24) for talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Rex Tillerson is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Pak-US relations, stability in Afghanistan and regional security issues will be discussed during the meetings.