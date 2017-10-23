SIALKOT-A youth identified as Abdul Waheed drowned in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot, taking selfie while three persons died and five others injured in different road accident here the other day.

Reportedly, Mianapura-Sialkot city-based Abdul Waheed, 17,s student of class 10, went to Head Marala along with his two friends for picnicking at the banks of River Chenab. He started taking his selfies with his cellphone. In the meanwhile, he lost balance and slipped off into River Chenab. As result he drowned in deep water.

Locals fished out his dead body and handed over to the grieved family.

In a road accident on Sialkot-Kingra Road, 22-year-old youth Shan died and Sharafat got injured in collision between two motorcycles near village Faizabad.

On Sialkot-Sambrial Road, a person Younas Maseeh, 64, died after falling from his motorcycle near village Saahowala-Bhallo Chak.

Similarly, a woman identified as Maqsuda Bibi, 50, died and four others including Naeem Munir, Babar Munir, Furqan and Badar injured during a fatal collision between a motorcycle (STN-6715) and carry pick-up van (LEC-2629) near Bhaabriaanwala on main Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road.

Two kids killed in collision

SHEIKHUPURA: Two minor children, sons of Dr Adil Chattha posted in DHQ hospital, died in a road accident on Lahore road near Toll plaza here on Sunday.

Dr Chattha along with his wife, also doctor in the DHQ hospital, and kids were returning from Lahore in a car. Near Toll Plaza, a fast-moving vehicle hit the car. As a result, six-year-old Rehan and Saim, 8, received critical injuries while the couple also suffered minor wounds. They were shifted to Jinnah hospital Lahore by Rescue 1122 where the children were pronounced as dead while the couple was discharge after being given initial treatment. The Factory area police are looking in to the matter.