SEHWAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday demanded of the government to make Lyari Gangwar ringleader Uzair Balcoh’s joint investigation team (JIT) report public.

Uzair’s JIT report believed to have revealed evidence against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Addressing a rally in PPP’s stronghold Sehwan on Sunday, he said, “The PPP has ruined the province. Lack of development in Sindh is only because of rampant corruption in the province”.

He said if the institutions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) were rectified, enough money would be saved to run the country.

“I have been watching the PPP for the last 21 years making false claims of providing bread, cloth and house, however the reality is that no other province has as much poverty as Sindh,” he said.

Imran Khan said it was now former president Asif Ali Zardari’s turn after one wicket was down.

Khan said that both Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz came to power turn by turn six times and the people did not reap benefits of the projects claimed to have been initiated by the leaders.

Khan said the people of Sindh were suffering from corruption more than those in other provinces.

Imran remarked that country’s two institutions, Federal Board of Revenue and National Accountability Bureau, were in dire need of change.

“We need to work towards improving two institutions; FBR and NAB.”

“The day we improve these two institutions, the country will get money to invest in basic necessities such as education, infrastructure, among other things,” he pointed out.

“Corruption mafia is looting the country,” said Imran, adding that unfathomable amount of corruption occurs just in the collection of taxes.

Lashing out at political opponents, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, he said they had relied on development narrative to dupe people.

Zardari duped people using the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra and Makaan’ [food, clothes and house] while Nawaz kept chanting that he would make Pakistan an Asian Tiger.

“Nawaz just made his family an Asian Tiger,” he claimed, adding “look at what he did with the people.”

Country’s “biggest dacoits” Nawaz and Zardari have looted Pakistanis, he claimed, adding that because of these politicians’ policies every Pakistani has a debt of Rs120,000.

On Nawaz claiming that he was disqualified as prime minister of Pakistan over iqama and not Panama case, Imran said “iqama is a way of laundering money.”

Imran even mentioned the testimony of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and asked Zardari to explain his involvement with the gangster.

“Zardari should speak about what Uzair Baloch has said about him and tell the nation all he has done.”

Baloch claimed that he committed murders on Zardari’s orders and that he illegally confiscated 14 sugar mills in the province and sold it on minimal prices to Zardari, said Imran. “What is this if not corrupt mafia?”

“I am always standing with helpless and powerless people,” Imran claimed, adding that if he came to power he would finish class divide. “We will ensure that there is the same law for the weak and the powerful.”

He recalled the tragic blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine and said that there was no hospital in the area at the time and the wounded as well as the bodies had to be airlifted.

PTI chief claimed that at least 1,000 billion rupees are laundered out of Pakistan every year.

Earlier, Imran reached the rally venue and was joined by party top leaders including Liaquat Jatoi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Jahangir Tareen.

Scores of workers had gathered for the rally and kept on chanting slogans in favour of the PTI.

Former Sindh chief minister and PTI’s local leader, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, said the organisers had placed 40,000 chairs at Lal Bahadur Ground for the public gathering whereas 80,000 will be able to attend the rally while standing.

Moreover, around 1,000 police personnel had been deployed to secure the event.

In a video message on Saturday, Imran said that Sindh, in comparison to the other provinces, is in dire need of reforms.

“People of Sindh have been looted the most and that is the reason that the province needs a fresh start,” Imran said. He added that farmers didn’t have access to water as feudal lords continued to rule the province.

Addressing the rally, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticised the Sindh government and said that Murad Ali Shah proved to be an unsuccessful chief minister.

The PPP ruled over Sindh since past 10 years, he remarked, asking “what has the party done for you?”

The scenic Gorakh Hills are part of the Sindh but the government has not invested to improve or maintain the tourist spot.

“The cruel rulers are accumulating wealth from the national treasury,” he said.

IMRAN BARRED FROM ENTERING SHRINE

According to a private TV channel, Imran Khan was on Sunday barred from entering the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif. The PTI chairman visited the shrine to pay his respects after addressing a public gathering in the city.

PTI Sindh spokesman Jamal Siddiqui said that the door of the shrine was opened after their strong insistence, while police officials said that they received orders to close the shrine. Imran returned after visiting the shrine. The spokesman said that obstacles were created from holding the public gathering and now they were prevented from visiting the shrine.

Giving his reaction over the incident, Imran said that Asif Zardari is fearful of the PTI success in Sindh, and is using such tactics to stop them, and even resorting to close the doors of the shrine.