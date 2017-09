A 22-year-old Lieutenant Arslan Alam martyred in result of a militant attack on a military post in Rajgal Valley of Khyber Agency.

Pakistan Amry is conducting Operation Khyber-IV in the agency.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. Alam was the post commander which came under attack. He was newly appointed commander of the post when got hit by a sniper shot from across the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He was only brother of three sisters, ISPR mentioned.