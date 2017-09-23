LONDON:- PML-N leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday tweeted that her mother Begum Kalsoom Nawaz had been discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU). Begum Kalsoom was admitted to a hospital in London on Wednesday evening for a third surgery as part of her throat cancer treatment. "My mother is recovering Alhamdolillah," Maryam tweeted. "Jazak'Allah for your prayers."–INP