BEIJING: China on Friday hoped that Pakistan and India could properly handle the longstanding Kashmir issue by enhancing dialogue and communication.

“Kashmir is a leftover issue of history. China hopes that India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication, and properly handle the relevant issue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said while responding to a question regarding the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir’s reaffirmation of solidarity with Kashmiris.

When his attention was drawn towards the report regarding a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir which met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York during which all members reaffirmed their support to the Kashmiri people and urged the UN Security Council to ensure implementation of its resolution on Kashmir, he said, “China has noted the relevant report.”

“China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear cut,” Lu Kang said, adding both Pakistan and India would jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

In his statement during the Contact Group meeting, expressing deep concern over the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the OIC Secretary General had called for an immediate cessation of Indian oppression and atrocities on Kashmiris, and urged the government of India for peaceful settlement of the dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UNSC resolutions.