PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Friday arrested a ring-leader of an extortionist gang.

According to CTD Mardan Region, the suspected ring-leader, identified as Aizaz Khan s/o Sher Nawab, a resident of Swabi, was arrested from Baamkhel area of Mardan. The police team also seized a weapon from his possession.

According to details, the nabbed extortionist was involved in demanding extortion money from influential people of the area through the mobile phone while impersonating himself as a member of an outlawed militant organization. The suspect was also demanding extortion money from the general public and threatened them of dire consequences if his demand was not met.

The CTD officials said that the arrested suspect belongs to Swabi district of Mardan and he was arrested by the CTD police team while acting on a tip-off.

The police team raided a locality in the area and arrested him along with a pistol. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway. The suspected extortionist has been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation, a police official said.