ISLAMABAD - A five-member delegation headed by Jean-Francois Caution, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, called on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House. The delegation exchanged views on electoral reforms, recent census in Pakistan, regional and international issues with the speaker.

While talking to the delegation, the NA speaker said that the EU and Pakistan shares perception of various global issues and attaches high value to its strategic partnership in various fields.

He appreciated the EU support for the strengthening of democratic process and institutions in Pakistan. He said that political leadership of Pakistan envisions a long-term strategic partnership with the EU with special emphasis on strengthening of economic and trade partnership, peace and security and parliamentary cooperation.

He said that the visible manifestation of the government’s commitment to vibrant and sovereign democratic institutions is that the government has always taken the Parliament into confidence on all major issues.

“The National Security Committee which consists of all the political parties in the Parliament renders advice to the government on all issues concerning the security of the country,” the speaker said.

He said that the Parliament consists of progressive political forces who are enthusiastically working for the betterment of the people and strengthening democracy in the country.

Ambassador Cautain appreciated the remarks of the speaker and said that the EU would continue its unwavering support to Pakistan for the development of infrastructure, gender equality, education, and health as well as the strengthening of the election commission and electoral reforms. He also assured the speaker for assistance to the Parliament for the capacity building of parliamentarians and secretarial staff.

The EU delegation praised Pakistan’s continued strides towards democracy and parliamentary supremacy. They took a keen interest in the working of the Parliament and sought quarries from the speaker on the electoral reforms, national census in Pakistan, human rights and the role of NGOs in Pakistan.