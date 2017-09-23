KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Ali Raza in a scam of Rs18.5 billion here on Friday.

The arrest has been made following the Sindh High Court (SHC) removed pre-arrest bails of the former NBP president and six others in the case of NBP Bangladesh operations.

As the court set aside the pre-arrest bail, NAB took into custody Ali Raza and four other co-accused including Muhammad Wasim Khan, Imran Ghani, Dr Mirza Abrar Baig and Muhammad Imran Butt.

Raza was not only the president of the bank but also the chairman of its board of directors and also head of the audit committee and the human resource department, the NAB prosecutor informed the court.

He added that the 2009 audit report of the bank and State Bank of Pakistan pinpointed irregularities. He informed the court that along with Raza, NBP officials Bangladeshi citizens too were involved in the scam.

As the NAB prosecutor completed arguments the court set aside the pre-arrest bail of the accused persons and directed the authorities to arrest them.