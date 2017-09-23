QUETTA - Police arrested former Balochistan home minister Nawabzada Gazeen Marri upon his arrival at Quetta airport on Friday, after 18 years of self-exile which he mostly spent in Dubai.

He along with Hyrbayar Marri and others is wanted for the murder of a senior High Court judge -Justice Nawaz Marri - who was attacked in January 2000 in Zarghoon Road area of the city.

Gazeen is the second eldest son of late Baloch politician Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, the head of influential Marri tribe, and brother of MPA Changez Marri.

The counsel of Gazeen Marri, Arbab Tahir advocate informed the media persons that there was no justification for Marri's arrest. "We have already secured protective bail from the court," he maintained.

A large number of Marri tribesmen and elders tried to reach the airport to receive Gazeen but were stopped by police at the main airport chowk.

In a telephonic conversation with media personnel on Thursday, Gazeen Marri announced that he would arrive in the country on Friday and decide his future course of action after discussing the issue with other stakeholders.

“I am returning to my country after spending 18 years in exile on Sept 22,” he said, adding that nobody should be afraid of his return as he was not bringing a tank or a force with him.

“Some people are scared of my return. I want to clarify that I have no personal designs or objectives. I accept the ground realities prevailing in the province and will live with them.”

Gazeen said he had spent 18 years in exile and now wanted to come home and be with his people. He said he had gone into exile on his father’s instructions. “I made attempts to return home earlier but faced roadblocks at every step of the way.”

Strict security measures were adopted by the provincial administration at the airport in view of his expected arrival. The law enforcers arrested him before his coming out of the airport.

Gazeen Marri had said he was unaware of the developments in Switzerland where posters calling for an independent Balochistan were being publicly displayed.

He expressed surprise and asked what objectives or gains had been achieved by these banners.

He said it had become fashionable and a business to say a few words against Pakistan and earn quick money.