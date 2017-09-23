ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Ayesha Gulalai as Member National Assembly.

A single judge bench of Justice Aamir Farooq announced the reserved judgment on Friday in a petition moved by Kulsoom Khaliq Advocate in-person and remarked that petitioner should approach an appropriate forum.

The petitioner informed the court that Ayesha was elected MNA on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and she remained in the said party and has so far not resigned from the party even after levelling baseless allegations against his party chairman Imran Khan. She alleged that Ayesha leveled baseless allegations without any solid proof and material. The bench after going through the arguments placed by the litigants had reserved the judgment which was announced later on Friday, terming the plea non-maintainable.–Staff Reporter