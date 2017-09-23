LAHORE - In a Khanewal district village surrounded by lush green fields, people wake up

one fine morning of the relatively peaceful 80s. The day is pretty much normal, until a section of them happens to receive a call to war with their fellow villagers by a prayer leader.

“It is right time for us to take revenge of Abdullah Shaheed. We can’t let them grab our mosque’s land,” Maulvi Iqbal tells them in a poisonous sermon at a Deobandi mosque of village 107/15-L .

Provoked by the magical words of the holy-man, shouting “Allah-o-Akbar”, they raid on a piece of land and occupy it. The opponents, the Brelvis, show no resistance.

The Hanfia Deoband Jamia Mosque, from where the move to occupy the land was started, was jointly shared by villagers of all schools of thought till that time. It was the same village where they all used to live with love and care.

Jat Baryar of Ludhiana, Mahar and Patra Rajputs of Hisar, Lohars of Ferozpur, Arians of Hoshiarpur and Lodhi Pathans of Patiala had settled their after 1947. They would sit together, share poetry of Waris Shah, Shiv Kumar Batalvi and listen to Surinder Kaur, Alam Lohar, Reshma and Chamkela’s songs and enjoy Huqa (smoking pipe) in the beautiful evenings.

But, Ziaul Haq’s doctrine worked in the 80s. It led to the first incident of killing in the village in the name of sectarianism. Abdullah, the then diehard follower of newly formed Sipah-e-Sahaba, was killed in the village mosque by Brelvis of the Lodhi clan. Majority of Jats, Rajputs and Arians toe the line of Deobandi school of thought. After Abdullah’s death, the mosque fell to Deobandis. Brelvis had to build their separate mosque. It was till 2014 that no major incident of clash occurred in the village.

And then Maulvi Iqbal took control of the Deobandis’ mosque as Imam. He had replaced Syed Badshah, a follower of sufism, who commanded respect from all the villagers.

Iqbal is known for having links with the banned Sipah-e-Sahaba. His father, Shabir Fouji, is counted among the “paanch pyaras” (five loving friends) of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The other four - Riaz Basra, Akram Lahori, Ghulam Rasool Shah and Malk Ishaq - are no more in this world. To prove his hegemony on the simple villagers, Maulvi Iqbal had invited Malk Ishaq in the village many a times.

The land dispute which erupted in late 2015 had provided opportunity to Iqbal to prove himself the true leader of Deobandis and take “revenge” of Abdullah.

The agriculture land originally belonged to Karam Bibi and witnessed a series of heart breaking incidents spreading over six decades. Karam Bibi’s mother and one year old brother were abducted while her father was killed in communal riots of 1947 when some 20 families of Lohar clan were on their way to Pakistan from a village of Ferozpur district of Indian Punjab.

Karam Bibi alias Karom was then three years old girl and was rescued by her uncle in a fierce fight with Sikhs. Facing lot of difficulties, the entire clan entered into the new homeland and settled in a village 107/15-L. Since the girl was the only heir of her father’s property which shifted from India to Pakistan through settlements commissions of the two countries, Karmo got ownership of 11 acres of rich agriculture land in the village. She was nourished well by her uncle and two first cousins (Sher Muhammad and Major Muhammad) and they arranged her marriage with a small trader, Nizam, in Bahawalpur in late 60s.

Elders of the village, who had seen Karmo, say she was tall and elegant and they had never seen such a beautiful woman in their life. Nizam and Karmo worked hard and became a wealthy family but they had no child after years of marriage.

Disappointed young lady then started visiting shrines of Suifs to get prayer for child. Her quest for the same made her to visit shrine of Hazrat Moeenudin Chishti Ajmeri in India in early 70s, where according to villagers “she got a brother instead of a child.”

“Believe me, this is neither a myth, nor a drama. A young Sikh at the shrine came close to Karmo claiming her real brother. He told her it was he who was kidnapped by Sikhs along Karmo’s mother in communal fights of 1947. She was little known to the story of her mother’s abduction and believed his words. She brought the young boy from Ajmer to Bahawalpur,” said Naik Muhammad, a close relative of Karmo. He remembered that travelling between India and Pakistan was not a big deal till 70s.

That Sikh boy was now a real brother of Karmo who had started introducing him as her real brother to all relatives. The boy left Sikh religion and started living in a luxury house of her sister in Sunar Wali Gali of Bahawalpur. Later, he managed to get a Pakistani identity card with the name of Ramzan Din son of Shahab Din, the slain father of Karmo. His influence on the family got stronger with every passing day and till late 80s Ramzan started managing all the business of his “family.”

Meanwhile, Karmo decided to adopt her cousin Sher Muhammad’s son, Munawar. She died around eight years after adopting Munawar. Her husband died two years later.

Now, Ramzan was the sole owner of Karmo-Nizam property. Munawar was declared no-legal heir of Nizam in a court verdict after a long litigation between Ramzan and Karmo’s relatives. Fearing her relatives could create problem on any occasion as they knew “reality of him”, Ramzan first sold the entire property in Bahawalpur at throwaway prices and then he turned to 107/15-L where Karmo owned the agriculture land in occupation of her cousins.

It was 2013. Ramzan approached Zahid Khan Lodhi and sold eight acres to him. Zahid, leaders of Brelvis and terror symbol in the village, managed vacation of entire 11 acres from weak Lohar family instead of eight acres those were sold to him.

Ramzan had now started demanding payment of entire land under Zahid occupation. And on refusal, he contacted Maulvi Iqbal who played a trick on ailing Ramzan and convinced him to donate the three acres land (still non-registered to Zahid but under his occupation) to Deobandis’ mosque as it will reward him after death. So Ramzan did this before he died in 2014.

Now it was time for Maulvi Iqbal to use the religious card to vacate land from Zahid and prove his hegemony. And, he succeeded in his mission. Iqbal returned the land to Zahid for one million rupees.

Karmo, Nizam and Ramzan are all dead now. Karmo’s relatives have no claim on 11 acres land since they have no legal documents to prove their right on it. Zahid cultivates the land and Maulvi Iqbal proudly says to the villagers: “It is he who took the revenge of Abdullah Shaheed from Brelvis and made them surrendered before him.”

Karmo lost mother, brother and father in fight among Sikhs and Muslims in 1947 and land in clash between Deobandis and Brelvis after seven decades.

Security agencies arrested Maulvi Iqbal and his father two years later after the land occupation incident. Villagers do not know where he is now. But, the fear that Maulvi Iqbal will be back again still haunts them.