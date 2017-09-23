Federal Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir Baloch says that India is hatching conspiracy to halt China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and development in the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, he said Indian foreign and interior ministers had expressed their reservations over CPEC.

To a question about campaign against Pakistan in Geneva, he said India is providing resources to banned organization for working against Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said Balochistan is a peaceful province of Pakistan, and the people are living and travelling in that areas without facing any trouble.