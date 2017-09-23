Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says India has shown cowardice by attacking the innocent civilians living along the Working Boundary, report Radio Pakistan.

He was talking to media during his visit to CMH Sialkot where he inquired after those injured in Indian unprovoked firing yesterday.

The Interior Minister said ceasefire violation by India across the Line of Control and Working Boundary is aimed at diverting the world attention from Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and suppressing the freedom struggle there.