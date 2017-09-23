YANGON - The Foreign Ministry of Myanmar summoned Pakistan's Ambassador to Yangon Dr Tariq on Friday. Sources said the envoy has been summoned to record a protest over Pakistan's critical highlighting of the Rohingya issue.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry had summoned Myanmar's envoy in Islamabad, U Win Myint, to record a protest against the persecution of the Rohingya. According to Radio Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua stressed for effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence, providing security to Rohingya Muslims and upholding their rights to live and move without fear and discrimination, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Ambassador assured the Foreign Secretary to convey the concerns of the government and people of Pakistan to the Myanmar government.