ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved an “assistance package” for families of government employees who go missing during service and could not be recovered.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification: “Prime minister has been pleased to approve that the federal government employees who go missing during service and are not recovered within a period of 12 months from the date of disappearance, and where there is a reasonable presumption of their having died, shall be treated at par with the federal government employees who die during service to the extent of payment of compensation and retirement benefits etc subject to the condition that where such employee is recovered alive, before or after the date of superannuation, the part of compensation linked to the presumption of death during service shall be paid back to the government or adjusted against pension payments of the employee.”

It further said: Since only a few federal government employees have gone missing during service, the prime minister has desired that their cases be submitted individually, with complete justification, for his orders rather than seeking a blanket approval.

“All ministries have been requested to take further necessary action in the light of the above decision of the prime minister,” it added.

On October 22, 2014, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had approved the assistance package for the families of government employees who die in service.

According to that assistance package, in case of in-service deaths the amount for BPS-1 to BPS-16 has been increased to Rs 2.5 million, BPS-17 Rs4 million, BPS-18 and BPS-19 Rs8 million and BPS -20 and above Rs9 million. In case of security-related deaths, the amount for BPS-1 to BPS-16 has been increased to Rs3 million, BPS-17 Rs 5 million, BPS-18 and BPS-19 Rs9 million and BPS-20 and BPS-21 to BPS-22 Rs10 million. In case of both in-service deaths and security-related deaths, full pay and allowances will be authorized to the families of government servants till the date of superannuation, with increments and with full benefits of the revised rates of all pay and allowances, as allowed by the government from time to time.

In both the cases, families will be allowed retention of government house or payment of rent for a hired house for a period of five years or till the age of superannuation, whichever is later.

It also said that free education will be allowed to all the children of the deceased government employees up to higher education expenses including tuition fee, books, and related material as well as living allowance.