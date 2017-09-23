ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia on Friday agreed to strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed mutual efforts for strengthening of Pakistan-Russia relations and the prevailing international and regional security situation, said a statement released by the foreign ministry here.

Asif expressed Pakistan’s desire for deepening mutually-beneficial cooperation with Russia in diverse fields, emphasising the need for promoting trade and economic cooperation.

Lavrov suggested that the forthcoming Intergovernmental Commission should explore concrete measures for enhancing trade, investment and energy connectivity between Russia and Pakistan.

The two leaders also had in-depth discussion on the efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, the statement said.

Lavrov extended invitation to Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to visit Moscow for bilateral consultations on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging views about the international and regional issues, it added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Asif participated in the Informal Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The meeting was hosted and chaired by the foreign minister of Nepal and was attended by the foreign ministers of the SAARC member states.

In his remarks, Asif reiterated Pakistan’s full commitment to the Saarc’s principles and objectives, and highlighted the organisation’s potential in promoting progress and prosperity in the South Asia through enhanced regional integration.

He also stressed that Pakistan considered the Saarc an important platform for organising a collective response to regional challenges, particularly the region’s development needs.

Pakistan wanted the Saarc to utilise the full potential of the region and called for constructive engagement towards this end.

ASIF, SUSHMA EXCHANGE PLEASANTRIES

Monitoring Desk adds: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said he exchanged pleasantries with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and inquired about her health, reported PTI.

Asif told a group of Pakistani journalists at a news conference that they exchanged pleasantries at a diplomatic reception here. Swaraj, according to Asif, said she is doing fine now. The Indian external affairs minister last year underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

However, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar did not respond to questions over the exchange of pleasantries between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, India has responded angrily to a speech by Pakistan's prime minister to the UN general assembly, with an envoy calling the country "Terroristan", reported BBC on Frida.

In his speech PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of "war crimes" in the disputed Kashmir region and of "exporting terror" to Pakistan.

India addresses the UN on Saturday, but used a right of reply to respond.

Exercising the right of reply, Eenam Gambhir, India's first secretary to the UN, said it was "extraordinary that the state which protected Osama Bin Laden and sheltered Mullah Omar should have the gumption to play the victim".

"Pakistan is now Terroristan with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism," the envoy said. She also accused Pakistan of "avaricious efforts to covet the territories of its neighbours".