Lahore - Expressing solidarity with PAT, PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that real culprits of 2014 Model Town incident have been exposed and they will be brought to justice soon.

According to a press release, he was talking to a delegation of PML-Q leaders from Jhelum who called on him on Friday. Ch Arif and Abid Jotana led the delegation, which consisted of Muhammad Abdullah Asim, Erum Ejaz, Maria Ejaz and Inaul Haq. Former deputy premier Pervaiz Elahi was also present.

Shujaat said his party stood by the PAT and assured all-out support to it for the cause of justice. Speaking on the occasion, the former Punjab chief minister questioned how long the Punjab government could put hurdles in the way of justice. “Justice will be done after all,” he added.