The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) agreed Saturday that there should be a new leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

On a telephone conversation, PTI vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi and MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar decided to meet soon.

A PTI delegation headed by Qureshi and including Asad Umer, Imran Ismail and Firdous Naqvi will meet MQM-P leaders on September 26.

In the meeting, the two parties will decide who they will opt as the new leader of the opposition in the lower house of the parliament.

Sources said the two parties have made the decision in view of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Chaudhry Qamar Zaman retiring next month.