ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday mandated the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to hold talks with other opposition parties in the lower house to change leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

“The parliamentary party that met here on Friday in the chair of Imran Khan gave me the mandate to hold talks with other opposition parties in the National Assembly, including Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and Jamaat Islami (JI) to change leader of the opposition,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also a deputy parliamentary leader of his party in NA, told The Nation.

To a question, he said that PTI would expand its scope of negotiations for all other opposition parties in the National assembly to make the move successful.

The move to change the opposition leader was spearheaded by the MQM last week which is said to be quite annoyed with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the major position party in the NA, over the issues related to Karachi.

Last week, MQM had contacted PTI and floated the name of Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the new leader of opposition in place of PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah. Earlier after the general elections of 2013, MQM had supported PPP to make Syed Khurshhed Shah as leader of the opposition.

The rules of procedure and conduct of business of the National Assembly permit such a change and the other position parties would have to show their number to get the slot. The political observer sees that PTI with the support of MQM and JI would be able to replace Khursheed Shah.

The slot of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly is being considered very important as the time of appointment of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the next general elections are coming near. The position leader in consultations with the Prime Minister appoints chairman NAB and the caretaker setup to hold general elections.

A statement issued by the PTI’s Central Department said that the parliamentary party meeting discussed the Electoral Reforms Bill passed by the Senate on Friday and criticised the government’s move to create chances for the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to lead his party in the guise of electoral reforms. The meeting also discussed the provisional results of the Population Census 2017 and its impacts on the next general elections.

PTI in the parliamentary party meeting had also focused on the demand of early elections and deliberated upon all the options arising out of the opportunity of early polls, a senior party leader said.

Another party meeting held here on Friday under the Chairman Imran Khan discussed the options of further rifts within ruling party and its future impacts on the electoral politics, the PTI leader said.

The meeting showed its displeasure over the statement of foreign minister and its endorsement by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi contrary to the policy of the state about terrorism. The meeting appreciated the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to make public the report of the judicial inquiry report on Model Town tragedy.

A statement issued by PTI said that the meeting analysed the decision of the Sharif family not to present themselves before the accountability court. The participants also discussed the overall proceedings of the NAB against Sharif family in the light of the decision of Panama case.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi, its Secretary General Jegangir Khan Tareen and KP Chief Minister were the important participants of the meeting besides other leadership.