Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani has called former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf ‘a murderer’.

Talking with media on Saturday, Rabbani said that if Musharraf was brave enough, he should return to Pakistan and face cases against him. The Senate chairman stressed that Musharraf was sitting in London and Dubai enjoying life.

According to Rabbani, Benazir Bhutto had written about Musharraf in different letters.

Earlier this week, Musharraf accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari of the murder of Benazir Bhutto.

Responding to the accusations, Zardari said Musharraf should return to Pakistan and face cases against him if he is brave.

When asked about the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, Rabbani refused to comment stating this was a political matter.

However, Rabbani did state that parliament was the weakest institution when it should be the strongest.

In approving the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, the Senate paved the way for Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified by the Supreme Court from the post of prime minister to regain the presidency of PML-N.