ISLAMABAD - Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad will not be returning back to Pakistan with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Sources in the government confirmed that Fawad Hassain Fawad has secured one-week leave from Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to extend his stay abroad.

Fawad Hassan Fawad was elevated to the position of Principal Secretary to PM in November 2015 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and was considered one of the most trusted bureaucrats of Sharif family.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed that Fawad Hassan Fawad remained part of the former premier Nawaz Sharif’s close consultative group and was much more than mere a Principal Secretary to him. These sources said that he would be part of the consultative meeting scheduled to be held in London today (Saturday) in which Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif would be flying to London in wee hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, Military Secretary to Prime Minister Major Ahmad was changed with Brig. Waseem Chima who would take charge of his new assignment in a next couple of days.

Similarly, the Deputy Military Secretary to Prime Minister was also changed.