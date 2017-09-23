ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has announced to move Supreme Court against the amendment in Political Parties Act 2002.

Talking to a private TV channel here on Friday, he said that ex-PM Nawaz Sharif after SC decision would not be allowed to become PML-N president again. He expressed serious reservations over the Elections Bill adopted by Senate regarding amendment in Political Parties Act 2002 and vowed to challenge it in Supreme Court.

Sheikh Rashid alleged that while being in London, Nawaz Sharif was engaged in self-directed amendments and his next step would be amendment in Article 62 & 63 of the Constitution which also will not be allowed to succeed.