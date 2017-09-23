Two more women martyred in Indian shelling

SIALKOT/Islamabad - Two more women were martyred and eleven other people seriously injured in the unprovoked Indian shelling in the border areas here on Friday.

The death toll rose to six as four members of a family had been killed in the Indian firing on the Sialkot border villages a day earlier, according to the Punjab Rangers. The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) targeted the civilian population in Sucheetgarh, Harpal, Bajra Garhi and Lehri-Zafarwal villages.

Shakeela Bibi (32) of village Charwah and Shazia Bibi (33) of village Gandiyaal-Kingra were in their houses when the mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF hit their houses killing them on the spot. The senior officials added that the BSF continued unprovoked mortar shelling on the villages in Charwah, Sucheetgarh, Harpal, Bajra Garhi and Lehri-Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sectors of Sialkot Working Boundary Thursday night.

Those injured include: Samiullah (5) of village Charwah, Rabia (21), Ayesha (21), Mehmood (40) of village Beeni Sulehriyaan, Fatima (37) of village Daallowali, Jehangir (42) of village Nongraan, Shehbaz Khan (65) of village Sabzpeer, Shehzad (60) and Babu Khan (72) of village Jarwaal. Moreover, dozens of cattle head were also killed and injured in the shelling, the officials said.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot Cantt, where their condition was stated to be critical. The Punjab Rangers, however, retaliated effectively and gave a strong reply to the enemy in befitting manners, making the Indian guns silent, said the senior officials.

The other day, four members of a family were killed and thirteen others were injured seriously by Indian shelling on Sialkot border villages in Charwah, Harpal and Sucheetgarh.

To protest the ceasefire violations, special hotline contact was established between the Director-Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India on Friday.

According to ISPR, the issue of deliberate targeting of Pakistani civilians on Thursday night, residing in the vicinity of working boundary was raised by the DGMO Pakistan Army. "The violation clearly undermines all existing understandings on the issue," the ISPR said.

The Indian DGMO was conveyed unflinching resolve of the Pakistan Army to ensure security of its population, and that it shall continue to take all necessary measures to deter any such aggression in the future.

Earlier this month, a five-year-old girl was killed in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) when an Indian soldier opened fire across the Line of Control (LoC).

The orphan was killed when a single bullet fired by an Indian soldier hit her as she stood in the courtyard of her house in Polas Village of Abbaspur sector in the southern Poonch District.

Protests were held in the area against the "apathy of the state and the government towards the plight of the people living along the LoC" after the incident.

More recently, an elderly man was killed in a cross-border exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, Director-General Punjab Rangers Major-General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan visited Harpal and Charwa sectors on Friday where India committed unprovoked ceasefire violation Thursday night.

According to the ISPR, the director-general met troops and appreciated their effective response.

The Foreign Office also summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale and lodged a strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

Acting Foreign Secretary Aitzaz Ahmed summoned the Indian High Commissioner and strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Charwa Sector, Bini Sulariyan Village, on last Thursday (September 21), resulting in the death of six civilians, including four females, and injuries to 26 others, including 15 females and five children, said a foreign ministry statement.

“Many of the affected are seriously injured and the casualties are likely to rise. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 870 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 38 innocent civilians and injuries to 142, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016,” the statement added.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws, it said.

The Acting Foreign Secretary asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UN observers to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Two more women martyred in Indian shelling