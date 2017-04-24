PESHAWAR - In violation of the rules and regulations of the federal government employees recruitment policy, the Afghan commissionerate has been turned into JUI-F commissionerate as 28 illegal appointments of blue-eyed people in BPS-16 have been made in the provincial headquarters.

They mostly belong to the hometown of Commissioner Afghan Refugees.

Reliable official sources informed The Nation that the illegal appointments were not only based on nepotism and favouritism but have also badly affected the careers of permanent employees of the organisation who await promotion since long.

As per the rules, in case of new inductions, 50 per cent quota was to be given to the junior employees for their upgradation. Contrary to this the employees in lower grades had not been upgraded and their due rights were violated after the induction of the new staff in BPS 16.

The sources added that even the office of Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) has temporarily stopped their salaries and informed the federal government via letter no. TM (F) legal Cell/2016-171291 issued on January 1, 2017. It stated that the post of Refugee Village Administrator (BPS 16) had been upgraded from BPS-16 to BPS-17 by the Establishment Division with effect from March 31, 1991, and questioned how the recruitment was made in BPS-16 in place of BPS-17, while the posts lower than grade-16 and others await promotion.

The letter further suggested that the new posts of Refugee Village Administrator in BPS-16 would create strong organisational discrepancy besides being contrary to the Establishment Finance/ Division and court orders regarding upgradation. The letter further said that retaining the appointment of Refugee Village Administrator in BPS-16, in violation of the spirit of the court judgment, would further litigate the matter in the court of law.

To counter the salaries problems, the highs-ups of the department have transferred Budget Officer to Transport department while in his place another person, Syed Ali Shah, has been appointed to play his role in the release of salaries of the employees.

Most of the 28 newly recruited staffers in BPS-16 belong to Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan, the hometown of Commissioner Afghan Refugees Ziaur Rahman, who is also the step-brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

The recruitments have clearly violated the right of promotion of employees serving in BPS-14 and below. The affected employees include sub-inspector, senior auditor, stenotypist, senior clerk, store keeper, junior clerk, driver, mechanic, naib qasid, and others who have challenged the appointments in the court.

The high-ups of the Afghan commissionerate have also violated the rules by deputing an employee of Workers Welfare Board of BPS-9 in BPS-16 on deputation at the post of superintendent at the office of District Administrator Afghan Refugees Dera Ismail Khan.

Despite repeated calls to Commissioner Ziaur Rahman for his version, he was not available for comments either on his cell phone or official number.

However, later The Nation contacted Additional Commissioner General of Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees Humayun Mohmand who said that the federal government had not issued them terms of reference (TOR) for filling these vacant posts. There are no rules for recruitment in SAFRON for this provincial headquarter, which was the reason these posts were filled without any advertisement, test and interview, he said.

When asked that why most of the posts were filled from the southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat, he replied that it was a known fact that everyone gives priority to his own area. It is not the matter of only the commissioner but every politician would do this to adjust their own people and that was the reason that most of the appointees belong to Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

When questioned about the violation of rights of the employees serving below grade-16, he said that there was some cadre problem for the post of assistant and stenotypist and that is why they were not promoted to the post of superintendent in BPS-16.

The rules and notification to fill the federal government vacancies issued by the Establishment Division clearly state that the posts in BPS-16 and above shall be filled through Federal Public Service Commission and these posts in concerned ministries, corporations and attached departments be advertised in widely published national dailies for the public information. The rules also state that a minimum of 15-day duration shall be given for receiving the application.

The rule further states that the regional quota for minorities and disabled persons shall also be allocated in the advertised posts while eligibility and the required qualification be clearly mentioned in the advertisement.

However, all the rules were entirely ignored and the additional commissioner general excused that they have no TORs and rules to fill these posts.

The employees of the concerned department have expressed severe anger over the illegal appointments made. They demanded of the Supreme Court and High Court chief justices to intervene in the matter and reward them their due rights of promotion.