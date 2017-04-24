QUETTA - A new case of Congo virus has been confirmed in Kohlu area of Balochistan, local hospital sources said on Sunday. A patient suspected of suffering from the Congo virus was admitted to Fatima Jinnah hospital three days ago. The patient remains under treatment at the hospital and has been declared to be out of danger, the sources said. This is the second case of the Congo virus reported in Balochistan during the ongoing month. At least 30 cases of the virus were detected in the province during 2016. Health experts urged people to be wary of symptoms like headache, vomitting, red eyes, bleeding and severe body pain.