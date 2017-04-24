KHUZDAR - Police found a body of man in Malgrar area of the district here on Sunday.

According to police sources, following on a tip off, a police party reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped an open area after killing by unknown men. The body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as 20-year-old Hidayatullah s/o Peer Jan and was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.