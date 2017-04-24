Blaze has broken out in shops of New Anarkali, Lahore in the early hours today.

According to the sources the fire engulfed five shops in a basement of a plaza. The rescue teams has reached the place .

The fire could have not been controlled by the rescue and fire brigade teams as the fire brigade does not has appropriate instruments to fight the blaze.

A brawl was also started between traders and fire brigade workers on lack of resources and instruments to control the fire.

Meanwhile Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken the notice of blaze and ordered the authorities to control it as soon as possible.

He also asked for the report.