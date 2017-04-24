Ghulam Mustafa Khar, a former governor and chief minister of Punjab, announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday.

Khar made the announcement after meeting Imran Khan at his party’s secretariat in Islamabad.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Khar said that he fully supports PTI’s manifesto and its leadership.

The veteran politician belongs to Kot Addu town Muzaffargarh District in South Punjab. He started his political career in 1967 when he joined Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as one of the founding members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as a close personal friend and political ally.

He was appointed governor and Martial Law Administrator of Punjab, the most electorally powerful province in the country by the newly sworn in president Bhutto following the collapse of Yahya Khan’s military government.

Khar has also served as Chief Minister of Punjab.