LAHORE - A four-party alliance of Pakistan Muslim League, Sunni Ittehad Council, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen and Pakistan Awami Tehrik yesterday asked prime minister to resign immediately and announced to form a grand alliance of opposition parties on the Panama issue under Ch Shujaat Hussain.

Leaders of the four parties met at the residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain here on Sunday and issued a six-point joint declaration, besides supporting lawyers’ movement for PM’s resignation. It also demanded that performance of JIT be made public every fortnight.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Ch Shujaat Hussain, Ch Parvaiz Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, SM Zafar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Zaheeruddin, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Dr Khalid Ranjha, Dr Azeemuddin Lakhvi, Mian Munir, Sheikh Umar Hayat, Shadab Jaffery, PAT representative Dr Basharat Jaspal, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen’s Allama Nasir Abbas and Asad Abbas Naqvi.

The joint declaration said that in the light of true spirit of the Panama verdict, the prime minister had become an accused, and to meet the requirements of justice, he should immediately resign. It was also important to keep the JIT free from unnecessary influence of the prime minister.

The joint declaration also demanded that Baqar Najfi’s report on Model Town tragedy should be made public immediately.

Approving formation of a grand alliance of opposition parties on Panama issue, the four parties’ alliance formed a Coordination Committee to contact other parties for the purpose. The committee comprises Tariq Bashir Cheema, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Allama Nasir Abbas.

Also, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq called on Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvaiz Elahi to discuss the current political situation.

He was accompanied by other JI leaders including Dr Fareed Piracha, Mian Maqsood Ahmad, Dr Waseem Akhtar, Asghar Gujjar and Qaiser Sharif.

The three leaders observed that none of the five judges of the Supreme Court had declared the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as “Sadiq & Ameen”. “He should, therefore, resign prior to appearance before JIT,” they demanded. They also called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure transparency of JIT and its performance should be made public after every fortnight.

During the meeting, it was decided to form a committee comprising two senior lawyers of each party to monitor working of JIT on daily basis. Ch Shujaat invited Jamaat-e-Islami to join the grand opposition alliance on Panama issue. He said he would visit Mansoora on Monday to formally invite the JI leaders to become part of the proposed alliance.

Expressing gratitude to Sirajul Haq and other JI leaders, Shujaat said that all opposition parties should forget their differences and unite against the government.

While appreciating the role of PML-Q leaders, Ch Parvaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Kamil Ali Agha on formulating joint ToRs of the opposition over Panama case, Siraj said there should be no compromise on corruption as this was mother of all problems.

OPP TO MOVE PA AGAINST PM

The joint opposition in Punjab Assembly will move a resolution in the House today asking the prime minister to resign in the wake of court verdict on Panama case.

The 28th session of Punjab Assembly is starting here today at 2 pm in the course of soaring political temperature after the Supreme Court decision on Panama leaks.

Leader of the Opposition Ch Mehmoodur Rashid has called a meeting of parliamentary leaders of all the opposition parties in his chamber for Monday (today). In a statement, Rashid said that Monday’s meeting would approve the resolution against the prime minister besides chalking out strategy for the upcoming session.

He said that Opposition will not let the speaker run the House if he tried to bulldoze the resolution. Rashid further stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should resign before appearing before the JIT to meet the demands of justice.