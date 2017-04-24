MULTAN - A security guard allegedly shot dead Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) of Nishtar Hospital, and injured two others near Chenab Hospital, Chungi No. 1 on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 said that Security Guard, Rafiq Khan, was residing in the house of the AMS Dr Waseem Javed for last many years, and the latter was now wanted to rent out his house but the former was not willing to vacate it.

However, Dr. Waseem brought labourers to the house for repair and maintenance work, which irked Rafiq Khan and he, after exchanging harsh words, shot at the doctor and two others. As a result, the AMS Dr Waseem died on the spot, while two others namely Ikhlaq s/o Muhammad Ahsan and Pervaiz s/o Bahawal Bukhsh sustained bullet injuries.

The security guard fled the crime scene.

Rescue team shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital where they were said to be out of danger.

The body of the doctor was also shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy. Police have started investigation into the incident.