During the hearing of the case of illegal encroachments in Bani Gala, Chief Justice Supreme Court Saqib Nisar called Imran Khan an ‘extraordinary citizen’.

The CJP said the PTI chairman is not an ordinary man as and that people look up to him.

“Your words can make whole nation look at things in a positive perspective,” said CJP, urging Khan to help strengthen the nation’s trust in judiciary.

The recently given Panama verdict was also discussed during the hearing. CJ Saqib Nisar mentioned that dissenting verdicts are given all across the world, but nowhere are they discussed like Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Khan praised five-member larger bench which heard the Panama case. “We support decision of Supreme Court and are standing with judiciary,” he added.

Khan also said that Supreme Court is only institution in Pakistan to which masses look up to.

Chief Justice also recalled old times when he played under captaincy of Imran Khan during their student days in Aitchison College.