DADU - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have both been looting Pakistan for the last 30 years and both are equally responsible for destruction of the country.

Talking to media in Dadu on Sunday, PTI chairman said, “Zardari has stolen the nation’s money, it is his turn now. This country is being looted for the past 25 years.”

He said Prime Minister Sharif should have resigned on moral grounds after the verdict of Supreme Court (SC).

Khan said the judges of apex court rejected all the evidence presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including the Qatari letter and remarked that Sharif was dishonest.

Khan also said that the two judges who asked to disqualify the prime minister were future chief justices of Pakistan.

The PTI chairman invited all the people to the rally that PTI was going to hold in Islamabad on April 28, and announced to conduct a big public gathering in Sindh as well.

Awami Muslim League (AML) Head Sheikh Rasheed also talked to media and said the case was not over yet, it was difficult to understand that why PML-N was distributing sweets. He said that people of Sindh were also against corruption and wanted to get rid of this dishonest leadership.

Sh Rasheed also claimed that Liaquat Jatoi’s procession was the biggest ever that he witnessed in the history of interior Sindh.