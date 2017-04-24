GHALANAI - A Khasadar personnel was killed and another was seriously injured when a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) hit their motorbike in Alingar area of Safi tehsil, some 75 kilometres south of Ghalanai, the main town of Mohmand tribal region on Sunday morning, officials told The Nation.

A political administration official confirmed that the bike of Iqbal khan who was on the routine patrolling duty with other Khasadar personnel hit the IED planted by unknown miscreants due to which khan died on the spot while the other person was seriously injured.

The motorbike was also badly damaged in the blast. The injured Khasadar personnel was shifted to Peshawar hospital for treatment.

The funeral prayers were offered at the Agency Headquarters Ghalanai from where his body was shifted to his ancestral area of Khwezai tehsil. After the incident, the security forces conducted a search operation in the area but no one arrested till filling of the report.

Meanwhile, last night two rockets were fired in Biazai tehsil border area of Koda Khel by unknown miscreants, which landed in the nearby fields. No loss of life or property was reported in the incident. Security is high alert in the tribal region and government has suspended all the mobile phone services in the tribal region for the last one month.

Local tribesmen were facing difficulties in contacting their loved ones in others parts of the country as well as aboard.

PREPARATIONS FINALISED FOR CENSUS SECOND PHASE

All preparations have been completed for the second phase of census in Mohmand Agency which would be started from April 25in the country as well as in the tribal region.

According to the local administration, foolproof security arrangements have been provided to the local teams.

Census teams will leave from Yousaf Khel FC camp to their respective zones and areas. Each and every team consists of FC, Levy, and Khassadar personnel and teachers. Security and administration sources told that seven zones were set up in the eight tehsils of the tribal region.

Sources added that the entire agency has been divided into 13 circles having 409 blocks. The political administration urged the local tribesmen to cooperate with the census teams.

They hold tribal elders jirgas from time-to-time to aware the tribesmen regarding census in the area, officials told.

At least 70 per cent population of border areas of Khwezai, Biazai, Safi, Pandilai Dawezai were residing in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Mardan, Charsadda and others parts of the country which would badly impact on the population of the tribal region. The Political Agent Mohmand stressed upon the local journalists and tribal elders to sensitise the local tribesmen regarding population census in the areas.

He said that all the state resources would be utilised for the success of the upcoming housing and census population in the Mohmand tribal region. “Mohmand Agency area doubled against Bajaur Agency while the population was shown less in the last census,” he said.

He told that all the facilities would be allocated to each area on the basis of population, therefore, tribesmen must make the public aware and cooperate with the census teams in the area.

He directed all the assistant political agents to call upon tribesmen jirgas in the area and convey the message to local tribesmen that they should take parts in the census. The political agent urged the tribal elders, officials of line departments and census teams to ensure the presence of tribesmen in the local areas.