The law enforcement agencies have arrested two members of the Baloch Liberation Army(BLA) including three wanted suspects on Sunday night in Karachi’s old Golimar area.

According to sources, the LEAs raided hideouts of Lyari gang war suspects Sajid Dakait, Jameel Changa, and Bilal Pappu. They arrested two members of BLA.

As per sources, the three suspects, were operating a drug den in the Ghazi Khan. Arif Tiki, Obaid Langra, and Fahad Baloch were their helpers.