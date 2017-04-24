ISLAMABAD - Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Sunday that every Pakistani was a soldier of operation Raddul Fasaad.

In a video message released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief has invited all citizens to unite to rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

The video was shared by ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on his official Twitter account along with a tweet quoting the army chief.

“Every Pakistani is a soldier of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’. Let us clean Pakistan from ‘fasaad’ [mischief],” the tweet read. The video itself shows a man attempting to rent a car from a business owner illegally. When the owner asks the man for his CNIC, the latter presses him to simply lend him the car for the extra money.

The video then shows the man, who rented the car, using it to transport a suicide bomber to his target.

This is followed by a message urging all Pakistanis, especially business owners, to be alert about any suspicious activity, transactions in particular, and to report any such incident or attempt to the authorities.

Pakistan launched Raddul Fassad in February in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks across the country in which more one hundred people were killed while more than two hundred injured.

ISPR recently said that since then over 100 militants have been killed and over 450 suspects have been arrested.

Meanwhile, four FC personnel were killed and three others injured in a roadside blast in Kech district of Balochistan on Sunday evening.

Unidentified miscreants targeted a convoy of the security forces. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.