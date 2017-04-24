Awami National Party’s Provincial President Haider Hoti has issued a show cause notice to ANP's Mardan Nazim Hamait Ullah over Mashal Khan murder case,

The notice states that Hamait Ullah’s statements in the aftermath of the lynching of Mashal Khan, the Abdul Wali Khan University student killed by a mob over blasphemy allegations on April 13, are not according to party policy.

The Mardan Nazim has been given three days to respond.

The notice has been shared by a number of ANP supporters on Twitter:

Show cause notice issued to #ANP's #Mardan President for violation of Party's stated policy in #MashalKhan's premeditated brutal murder. pic.twitter.com/EmHcDnBrGe — Bushra Gohar (@BushraGohar) April 23, 2017



