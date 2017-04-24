During the 202nd Corp Commanders Conference it was said that the military institution would play their due role in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) designed to probe the Panama Papers case.

Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted announcing,

CCC at GHQ. "Institution, through its members in JIT shall play its due role in a legal & transparent manner fulfilling confd reposed by SC" pic.twitter.com/H9wRjrz7P1 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 24, 2017





In the meeting Supreme Court’s verdict regarding Panama case was discussed especially linked to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and Military Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was also reviewed.

The SC has announced the JIT to investigate the claims of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons in the Panama Papers case.

The JIT would include officials from the Inter Services Intelligence (IS) and Military Intelligence (MI).