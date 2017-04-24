Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said the demand for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation would save the Parliament and democracy in Pakistan.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah said, “PM would become stronger after stepping down as Prime Minister.”

He further suggested that it would be easy for Nawaz Sharif to control PML-N from London or Saudi Arabia.

Khursheed Shah said the Central Executive Committee meeting would decide regarding forming a grand alliance against the government.