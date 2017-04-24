Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said one political party is celebrating Panama Papers verdict because its leader has been called a liar.

While talking to media outside Supreme Court, Khan added that one party is celebrating because Nawaz Sharif has been brought into court of justice after a very long struggle.

On a question of opposition alliance, Khan simply replied, ‘Go Nawaz Go’.

There is no plan to submit review appeal on Panama verdict, Imran Khan added.

PTI chairman was referring to the Panama verdict given by Supreme Court on April 20. Two judges of five-member larger bench asked for suspension of Prime Minister while other three ordered to establish Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the matter further.

After the verdict Imran Khan also tweeted: