ISLAMABAD - The ganging up of opposition parties to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down for fair probe into the Panama leaks issue by the Joint Investigation Team would definitely leave adverse impact on already dismal performance of the parliament.

Political observers and constitutional experts anticipate worsening of political situation in the coming days and months, as on the one hand opposition parties were adamant to get the prime minister’s resignation before the investigation by the JIT, while the government and its allies were advising Sharif to stick to his guns.

These experts said that in the given situation it would be almost impossible that the electoral reforms process would be completed by, the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, which was already moving on a snail’s pace, in a next couple of months to ensure the revamping of the system in the light of the recommendations.

Sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that they would also be requiring reasonable time to order the body in the light of the recommendations of the committee regarding the ECP and if the reforms process would not be completed in the next couple of months it would become extremely difficult for the officials of the ECP to introduce these reforms before the next general elections.

These sources further said that the process of national census was also half way and the ECP has to engage in the tedious exercise of revisiting the constituencies, and where required would have to carve out new ones, so they would be under tremendous pressure to deal with the issues.

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had already announced to play the role of bringing all the opposition parties on a single platform on a one-point agenda of getting the prime minister to step down before the investigation.

He had made it clear that the opposition parties would not let the government-run parliament smoothly and would make things difficult for them if their demand was not met.

The proceedings of the 33-member Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms hit the snags from day one as after its formation in July 2014, one of the main opposition parties Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched its sit-in against the alleged rigging in 2013 general elections.

During this period the committee could not work properly.

Initially, the committee was asked to accomplish the task within three months but even after passage of almost three years the committee is still far from achieving its goal, a member of the committee commented.

He said that the members of the committee still had differences over some of the crucial issues.

Sources in the parliament informed The Nation that the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms was moving at a snail’s pace and it was unlikely it would accomplish the task before the next general elections.

They said that even after the passage of the proposed electoral reforms draft bill 2017, it would require several months to implement it.

These sources said that till now the committee could not decide on using the electronic voting machines in the elections, and even after several dozen meetings the sub-committee of the electoral reforms committee could not finalise matters on the issue.

The introduction of electronic voting machines in the elections would require a lot of finances and trained staff, which the Election Commission of Pakistan could not manage in a few months time.

Sources further said that the chances of holding of the next general elections under new electoral laws, yet to be approved by the parliament, seemed a far cry.

They said that the chances of passage of the electoral reforms laws from the parliament would not be possible before the budget session.

The only achievement on the part of the committee was the 22nd Constitution Amendment that had changed the eligibility criteria of members of the ECP in May last as recommended by the committee on electoral reforms.

The Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms was constituted under Rule 224(b) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the National Assembly, 2007 by the Parliament in June last but the committee was formally put in place by end July 2014 under the chairmanship of Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The 33-member committee faced its first setback when PTI members of the committee boycotted its proceedings following their resignations from the National Assembly and had hardly participated in any of its working session.

But even after the boycott of the PTI MPs, chairman of the committee Ishaq Dar had expressed his resolve to accomplish the task within three months time but now almost two years had passed and the committee seems nowhere on ground, what to speak of accomplishing the task assigned to it.