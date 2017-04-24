Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Panama Papers case has nothing to do with morals or legalities.

While giving a statement regarding Supreme Court verdict Sanaullah said, “All proofs provided by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have been thrown into the dustbin.”

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif does not need to resign,” he maintained.

He further said: “The case has nothing to do with morals or legalities. It is only related to politics and its result will come in the parliament or in the upcoming elections.”