Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif Monday directed immediate resolution of tariff issues and minimum load-shedding during Ramzan.

He was chairing the third consecutive meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy in Islamabad.

Secretary Water and Power briefed the meeting on current load management plan, implementation status of planned and ongoing energy projects and enhancement of transmission system.

He informed that during the present government, a total of 9,625 megawatt in 132 kilovolt and 2,004 megawatt in 11 kilovolt systems, capacity enhancement have been achieved in the transmission system which is unprecedented and is essential keeping in view new power generation which is scheduled to come into national grid and allocated to DISCOs in next nine months.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) briefed the meeting on progress of Hydel power projects including Dasu, Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Water and Power to immediately resolve ‘upfront tariff’ issues with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for different kinds of sources including Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Solar, Coal, Furnace Oil, Diesel and Gas.

He further directed that line departments should work out immediate solutions for administrative and legal issues faced in implementation of energy projects on priority. National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) was directed to pickup pace of work on HVDC transmission lines and other smaller transmission lines projects.

PM Nawaz also directed to carry out comparative study about efficiency of various power sources, for presentation in the next CCOE meeting.

The premier stated that the government is working on multiple options of power generation so that consumers are provided with uninterrupted power supply.

“For this purpose the government has focused on adding base load thermal power projects which shall ensure availability of power all through the year even during lean periods of Hydro power generation in 2018 and onwards,” added the PM.