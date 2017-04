PML-N’s legislative member Talal Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif won’t resign to please someone.

He also said that the unfortunate opposition had been 'crying' for the PM’s resignation for the last four years.

He claimed that PPP had done nothing in Sindh while PTI had failed terribly in KP.

He said this in response to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Moula Bux Chandio’s demand of PM’s resignation.