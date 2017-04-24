KARACHI - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took out a `Nawaz Sharif Zindabad rally' in the metropolis on Sunday in support of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The rally led by PML-N Sindh General Secretary Senator Nehal Hashmi and Senator Salim Zia commenced from Karsaz here and concluded at the `Fawara Chowk' near Karachi Press Club.

The participants of the rally carried party flags, banners and placards in support of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

They also chanted slogans in support of the Prime Minister.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Senator Nehal Hashmi said that the people of Sindh have immense love for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is determined to resolve the problems of the people of Sindh.

Nehal Hashmi said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited various parts of Sindh and announced development packages.

PML-N Sindh President Babu Sarfraz Khan Jatoi also spoke on the occasion.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was giving mega projects to Karachi in the shape of Green Line Bus Service and Karachi Circular Railway, they stated.