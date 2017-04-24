Karachi - Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday held protests rallies across Sindh against the increased power outages, gas and water shortages and ‘differential attitude’ of the federal government towards the province.

One of the key demands at the protests was resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Addressing the public gatherings, PPP leaders said it was better for Nawaz to go home after Panama case decision otherwise he would be ousted from power through a mass movement.

In provincial capital Karachi, the protest demos were held at five different locations namely Hassan Square, Regal Chowk, Malir Press Club, Hyderi Chowk and Eidgah office at Orangi No 5.

In PPP stronghold Larkana, PPP activists clashed with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers at the Jinnah Chowk after raising ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans.

In Hyderabad, PPP supporters staged a protest outside the offices of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation (Hesco). They also desecrated effigies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali, who had a damning outburst against PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday.

In Jacobabad, a rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Roundabout, and an effigy of Abid Sher Ali was burnt.

In Khairpur, a rally was taken outside the office of Sukkur Electric Supply Corporation (Sepco) which was led by Sindh Assembly parliamentarian Nawab Manzoor Wasan.

In Sukkur, the third largest city of Sindh, a protest was taken at the Rori National Highway. Parliamentarian Owais Shah threatened that if electricity, gas and water were not provided then they would seal the border between Sindh and Punjab.

PPP activists protested and burned tyres at the Thatta-Sujawal Road, while a demonstration was also organised at Bhitai Roundabout in Mirpur Mathelo in Ghotki district.

In Dadu, a sit-in was organised led by parliamentarians Kulsoom Chandio and Sanjila Laghari. Protests were also staged in Umerkot, Mithi, Tando Allahyar and various other towns and cities across the province.

Addressing a protest demonstration in Karachi, PPP Sindh chapter President and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the only option Nawaz Sharif has is to resign and appear before the JIT and face allegations against him.

“We will stage protest rallies and sit-ins in the Go Nawaz Go movement across the country if he did not resign, we will not halt our protest movement unless the prime minister is ousted from power.”

Nisar Khuhro said that since JIT is formed against a person accused of some wrongdoing therefore Nawaz Sharif being an accused should resign from his post.

The minister said that PML-N leaders should be ashamed of themselves over saying that the Panama case decision had come in their favour.

He said that the judiciary had never dispensed justice against the PPP but despite that the Bhutto family always sacrificed for sake of democracy in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif should not forget the time when he ran away from the country and it was Benazir Bhutto who helped him return,” he said.

Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza said that if Nawaz Sharif did not resign then he would be forced to leave his position through protest movements.

“All groups in opposition and other political parties should join hand for this single agenda,” she said, adding that if a joint movement is launched then Nawaz would be out of the PM House soon.

Senator Saeed Ghani said that the federal government led by Nawaz Sharif was depriving small provinces of its due rights of electricity, gas and water resources and the Sindh province is the first to initiate protest movement against the Sharifs.

“Sindh is major supplier of gas to the country yet its rural areas are witnessing 20-hour loadshedding daily,” he said, adding that the PML-N is taking revenge from the people of province for not voting for it.

The senator said Imran Khan should focus on his party instead of criticising PPP, and the PTI leaders should teach Imran that the politics is not a game of bouncers.

The PPP leaders announced to hold sit-in in front of Mazar-e-Quaid on April 26 and said that scope of this protest could be widened to other parts of the country and if felt necessary, a protest could also be held in Islamabad.